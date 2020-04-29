|
|
Nesbitt, Michael
1956 - 2020
Pastor Michael Ricardo Nesbitt Sr., age 63. Sunrise December 26, 1956 and Sunset April 28, 2020. Visitation 5PM and Funeral Service 6PM Saturday, May 2, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The NESBITT Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 30, 2020