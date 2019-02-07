Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Hanlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael O. Hanlin


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael O. Hanlin Obituary
Hanlin, Michael O.
1956 - 2019
Mike, 62 years old, passed away on January 21, 2019 in Ft. Myers, FL following complications from Pulmonary Fibrosis. Born August 19, 1956 in Springfield, OH, he graduated from Springfield North High School in 1974 and the Ohio State University in 1978. He is preceded in death by his parents Dallas and Mary Hanlin and grandparents Carl and Cleo Ford. Mike is survived by his wife Kim, (Woodrum) Hanlin; his two sons, Jason Hanlin (Nicole) from Dallas, TX, DJ Hanlin (Haley) from Atlanta, GA; his sister, Cheri Butler (Ken) from Dallas, TX; and his half-brother, Bill Hanlin (Sharon) from St. Paris, OH. Go to beyondthedash.com for information about the Celebration of Life and for the full obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.