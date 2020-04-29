|
Obert, Michael
1937 - 2020
Michael B. Obert, born December 6, 1937 and passed away on April 28, 2020 at the age of 82. Michael accepted the Lord, his savior and is now forever in the Promise land. He is preceded in death by his parents, mom (Kelly), one sister, special nephew (Rick Shelton), Bud and Nesha Gibson. He is survived by 2 sons, Mike and Patrick and their families. Sadly, missed by loving wife, of 30 years, Betty J. (Kelly); brother-in-law, Junior (Frances) Kelly. He is being remembered by his 5 special nephews, Gerald Shelton, Dennis (Theresa), Bobby (Tawni), Scott (Kelli) and Trace Kelly. His adopted and caring family, Matt (Christina) DeVine and their two daughters, Natalie and Grace (our ray of sunshine). His special friends, Jimmy (Sharon) Smith and Judy (Lee) Marioth (who helped with his caretaking and who he called "nurse Ratched"). Also, several other nieces and nephews, including 2 talented nieces, Tiana (Mikey) McCarthy and Maddi (Charlie) Busch. Michael fought a long fight with COPD, emphysema, asthma and diabetes but still had a good long life. He was an avid hunter and drummer in "his" day. He loved shooting pool and playing cards, especially, sequence and cribbage. Michael was knowledgeable, especially with his own health. He would tell you he had 2-3 days or weeks of doctoring. He shared lots of funny stories with whoever would listen. There will be a graveside service at Obetz Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 11a.m., with Pastor Tim Stevens officiating, (at cemetery, for everyone's safety and health please remember social distancing guidelines and to stay closer to your vehicles). Michael wanted a celebration of his life (with band and food) which will be at a later date when we all can be together. Arrangements with GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, Ohio. To leave Michael's family a condolence message and to sign online guest book, please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020