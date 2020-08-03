Ortman Sr., Michael

A memorial visitation, celebrating the life of Michael C. Ortman, Sr., 53, of Somerset, will be held from 3-5P.M. on Monday, August 10, 2020 in the chapel of the Thornville home of HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, 56 South Main Street in Thornville. Michael passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 following an extended illness. He was born in Columbus, on November 12, 1966, the son of the late Donald and Beulah (Morgan) Ortman. He was a self-employed swimming pool contractor. He enjoyed riding dirt bikes and quads, mud running, and hanging out with his buddies. He also enjoyed spending time with his family. He is survived by his family: wife, Kim (Nagy); daughters, Ashley Ortman, Lacie Nagy, Michael C Ortman Jr. and Lindsay Ortman; grandchildren, Chloe, Ricky, Adrianna and Maddox; along with his sisters, Marsha (Mitz) Estes and Mellie Hayslip.



