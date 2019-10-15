|
|
Passe, Michael
1926 - 2019
Michael Passe was born in New York City of immigrant parents on November 22, 1926 and died in Columbus, Ohio on October 14, 2019. He was an Emeritus Professor from the School of Architecture at The Ohio State University where he taught courses in mechanical and electrical equipment for more than 35 years. He received recognition for outstanding teaching from the University's College of Engineering and from the Architects Society of Ohio Foundation. He and his wife have established a scholarship for disadvantaged students in the School of Architecture. In private practice he consulted with leading architectural firms in Ohio and elsewhere, and was involved in the design of numerous public buildings. Notable projects that bear his electrical designs include the Rhoads State Office Tower and the Main Library at Bowling Green State University. In World War II he served as Sergeant in the Corps of Engineers at Fort Belvoir, 1945-46, and in 1948 he graduated from the Cooper Union College of Engineering in New York City. He is preceded in death by his wife Martha Passe to whom he was married for 72 years; she was an Emeritus Assistant Professor in the English Department at The Ohio State University. He is also survived by his niece, Helene E. Krauss (Robert); and close cousin, Matthew Goldstein (Ian). Other survivors include one grand nephew, five grand nieces, one great-grandnephew and one great-grandniece. He is preceded by his nephew Mark H. Edelsberg. He is a past member of the National Society of Professional Engineers and the Illuminating Engineering Society. He and his wife were football fans, opera buffs and bridge addicts, all of which they enjoyed with other Ohio Staters. A graveside service will be held Thurs., Oct 17 at 11 a.m, in Union Cemetery, 3349 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43202.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 16, 2019