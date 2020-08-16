Patterson, Michael

1953 - 2020

Michael "Mick" R. Patterson, age 67, of Columbus, passed away on August 14, 2020. He was born on January 28, 1953 to the late Benton and Lavina Patterson in LaCrosse, Wisconsin. He retired from John Deere after over 30 years. On December 23, 1971, Michael married the love of his life, Doneeta; together they enjoyed golfing, traveling, and spending time with family. Michael is survived by his wife, Doneeta; daughters, Shelley (Doug) Stonerock and Miki (Aaron) Schmidt; grandchildren, Eric, Brandon, Breanna, Alek, and Jaedyn; five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Linda (Larry) Reid; as well as many nieces, nephews, and other dear friends. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 5-8PM at O.R. Woodyard South Chapel, 1346 S. High Street. Funeral Service will be held the following day at 11AM. Pastor Joe Arata officiating. Interment will follow at Fernwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kobacker House or to James Cancer Research.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store