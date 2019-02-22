Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Phillips

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael Phillips Obituary
Phillips, Michael
Michael Eugene Phillips, age 73, February 20, 1945 – January 14, 2019. United States Air Force Veteran. Preceded in death by mother and father Icylene and Harry Phillips, grandmother Marguerite "Madge" Bibbs. Survived by siblings, Janice Ann Phillips Seward, Frederick Lee (Karen) Phillips, Marty Lou Phillips Nowell, Harry Steven Phillips; children, Tyson Keith (Beth Elliot) Phillips, Michael Erich Phillips, Tiffany Noel Phillips; grandchildren, Hunter Jared Phillips, Wyatt Grant Phillips; and a host of other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life Service for Michael (AKA 'Chuckie') will be held at 1 PM Tuesday, March 5, 2019, St. Dominic's Church, 453 North 20th Street, Columbus, Ohio 43203.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.