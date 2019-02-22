|
|
Phillips, Michael
Michael Eugene Phillips, age 73, February 20, 1945 – January 14, 2019. United States Air Force Veteran. Preceded in death by mother and father Icylene and Harry Phillips, grandmother Marguerite "Madge" Bibbs. Survived by siblings, Janice Ann Phillips Seward, Frederick Lee (Karen) Phillips, Marty Lou Phillips Nowell, Harry Steven Phillips; children, Tyson Keith (Beth Elliot) Phillips, Michael Erich Phillips, Tiffany Noel Phillips; grandchildren, Hunter Jared Phillips, Wyatt Grant Phillips; and a host of other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life Service for Michael (AKA 'Chuckie') will be held at 1 PM Tuesday, March 5, 2019, St. Dominic's Church, 453 North 20th Street, Columbus, Ohio 43203.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019