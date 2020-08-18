Poole, Sr., Michael
Michael L. Poole, Sr, age 75, of Hilliard, OH, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Darby Glenn Care Center. Born to the late Mary E. And Clarence W. Poole, he was a graduate of Columbus West High School, Class of 1962, and a long-time Hilliard resident. He retired as a Lieutenant of the Hilliard Police Department, and retired First Sergeant of the Ohio Army National Guard (54th RAOC). Mike served as past Post Commander of the American Legion Memorial Post #614 Hilliard, VFW Hilliard Memorial Post #4931, past President and Secretary of the Emerald Society, and was a member of the the Shamrock Club of Columbus, FOP Capital City Lodge #5, and the Hilliard Music Boosters. He was predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Patricia M. Poole, and his sons Mark Patrick Poole and Kelly Christopher Poole. He is survived by his sons, Michael (Tracy Pryor-Poole) Poole, Jr. of Staten Island, NY and Patrick Poole of Hilliard; his grandchildren, Christopher (Allyson) Hannon of Hilliard, Sean Poole of Philadelphia, PA, and Rain Pryor-Poole of Staten Island, NY. A graveside service will be held 10am Monday, August 24, 2020 at Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Hilliard, OH with military honors. Arrangements completed by the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Hilliard, OH. www.tiddfuneralservice.com