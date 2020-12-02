Quinn, Michael

Michael H. "Mike" Quinn, (November 26, 1928 – December 1, 2020), Major, U.S. Army Reserves (Retired), of Dublin, OH, died on December 1, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Regina A. "Jeanne" Quinn; and their children, Eileen M. (Rick) Blankenburg, Michael M. (Elaine), Theresa Coughlin, Gretchen, Kathleen Quinn Chatfield, Regina, Mary, Kevin, Brian (Beth), Bridget Tyznik, Patrick and Jennifer (Michael) Lastuka; 22 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his younger brother, Richard (Patti); and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Mike was a long-time parishioner of Our Lady of Victory Parish in Marble Cliff, OH, and St Luke Catholic Parish in Danville, OH. He retired from the U.S. Army Reserves, and from State Farm Insurance Companies. Mike was a member of service organizations too numerous to list here. The family would like to give a special thankyou to the staff at Loving Care Hospice and Home Health, and the staff at Memorial Gables in Marysville. He will be cremated, followed by a private funeral and interment. A memorial Mass will be celebrated when COVID-19 is controlled enough to let us gather in safety. Arrangements are being handled by the John Quint Treboni Funeral Home, 1177 West Fifth Ave, Columbus, OH 43212. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to The Alzheimer's Foundation or the Union County United Way.



