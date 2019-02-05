|
|
DiCarlo, Michael R.
1959 - 2019
Michael "Mickey" DiCarlo, Born October 17, 1959 . We sadly said good-bye to Mike on Sunday, February 3, 2019, after a short battle with cancer. He was formerly from Mingo Junction, OH. Preceded in death by his parents Richard and Shirley DiCarlo and many other relatives. He is survived by sisters, Cindy Scurti, Melanie (Don) Ramirez; brother, Rick (Christine) DiCarlo; nieces and nephews, Joe (Sandra) Petrelle, Mark Petrelle, Rob (Mary) Scurti, Hilary and Alison DiCarlo, Sarah Lewis, Rusty (Lauren) Lewis; great nephews, Matthew, Brayden, Jaxson; great niece, Logan; and best friend, Ray Lewis. Your soul and mind are at peace now! Enjoy meeting some of the best drummer's known. Friends may call Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 1-3pm at the Dunlope-Shorac Funeral Home, 215 Fernwood Rd., Wintersville, Ohio 43953 followed by a 3pm celebration of life service. Visit www.schoedinger.com to send online condolences to the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2019