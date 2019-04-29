|
|
Reeves, Michael
Michael W. Reeves, 9/10/50 - 4/25/19. Mike was a graduate of Grove City HS and attended Columbus State. He loved to work with his hands and was a retired self-employed contractor. He was a very active member in AA for 21 years. Mike is the son of the late Willis L. Reeves and Mary Reeves Norton. He is survived by his sister, Terri Barnhart; and special friends, Cele Rix and Helen Wiley. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Maplegrove UMC, 7 W. Henderson Rd., Columbus, OH 43214 from noon-1pm with service to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mike's name to Ohio Health Hospice or the . Day Funeral Service is honored to serve the Reeves family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 1, 2019