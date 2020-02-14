Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cook & Son-Pallay Funeral Home
1631 Parsons Ave
Columbus, OH 43207
614-444-7861
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
COOK & SON-PALLAY FUNERAL HOME
1631 Parsons Ave.
Columbus, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Rickard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Rickard


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Rickard Obituary
Rickard, Michael
Michael Robert "Mike" Rickard, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away in his sleep on February 13 at the age of 73. He was preceded in death by his son Shawn Andrews, his brother Mark and his parents Robert and Patricia Rickard. He is survived by his sister and her husband, Susan and Dale Evely; his daughter-in-law, Sherry; his grandsons, Jacob and Christopher; two nieces and a grandnephew. Mike served in the Marine Corps but the job he liked most was package delivery courier. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at COOK & SON-PALLAY FUNERAL HOME, 1631 Parsons Ave. Following cremation his ashes will be spread in a part of Ohio that was special to him while he was a courier. Online guestbook at cookandsonpallay.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -