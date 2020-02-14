|
|
Rickard, Michael
Michael Robert "Mike" Rickard, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away in his sleep on February 13 at the age of 73. He was preceded in death by his son Shawn Andrews, his brother Mark and his parents Robert and Patricia Rickard. He is survived by his sister and her husband, Susan and Dale Evely; his daughter-in-law, Sherry; his grandsons, Jacob and Christopher; two nieces and a grandnephew. Mike served in the Marine Corps but the job he liked most was package delivery courier. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at COOK & SON-PALLAY FUNERAL HOME, 1631 Parsons Ave. Following cremation his ashes will be spread in a part of Ohio that was special to him while he was a courier. Online guestbook at cookandsonpallay.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 18, 2020