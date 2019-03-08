|
Rigo, Michael
1981 - 2019
Mike passed away peacefully in Kobacker House on March 7, 2019 surrounded by family and friends and so much love. He is survived by his mother, Barbara Rigo; his father, John Rigo; his brother, David Rigo and wife, Kori; his niece, Roxy Rigo; and nephew, Shep Rigo. Services have been entrusted to Schoedinger Worthington Chapel. For complete obituary and to leave condolences for the family please visit www.SCHOEDINGER.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 9, 2019