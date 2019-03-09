|
|
Rollason, Michael
1971 - 2019
Michael J. Rollason, age 47, of Pickerington, passed away March 8, 2019. Lifetime member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Graduate of Pickerington High School, Class of 1989. Survived by son, Nicholas "Nick" Rollason; daughter, Paige Rollason and her mother, Karen Dye; mother, Ruth Rollason; father, Jay (Patti) Rollason; siblings, Jeffrey W. (Robin) Rollason and Janette (Todd) Sorensen; nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles. Family will receive friends, Tuesday, March 12, 2019 beginning at 4 p.m. until time of funeral service at 6:30 p.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Pastor Edward Engelbrecht officiating. In lieu of flowers those who wish may direct contributions in memory of Michael J. Rollason to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 80 E. Markison Ave., Columbus, OH 43207. To sign and view Michael's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019