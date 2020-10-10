Rond, Michael
1944 - 2020
William Michael "Mike" Rond of Westerville, Ohio, died on Tuesday, October 6th. He passed away peacefully following a brief illness. Born in Vincennes, IN and raised in Champaign, IL; Dallas, TX; Massapequa, NY and Columbus, OH (Clintonville), he went on to serve in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. Mike retired after 45 years as a salesperson in the home furnishings industry. During his tenure, he worked for White's Furniture, Thomasville, Kittles and Basset Furniture. His hobbies included spending time with his grandsons, rooting for the Indians and Browns, walking his 16 year-old dog Lucy, helping his wife Jan in their garden and watching Turner Classic Movies. He was active volunteer for Meals on Wheels. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Janice (Rekeweg) Rond, his son Patrick Rond, his daughter Michelle Rond, and his grandsons Will and Alex Rond. He is also survived by his brother Timothy Rond of Columbus. He was preceded in death by his parents William Rond and Delores (McCann) Rond and his siblings Teresa Descenzo and Christopher Rond. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to his grandsons' school, St. Agatha, in Upper Arlington, Ohio. Services will be private at the request of the family. Remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com
