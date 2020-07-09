1/1
Michael Ross
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ross, Michael
1952 - 2020
Michael Lee Ross, born October 21, 1952, left this earth on Sunday, July 5, 2020, after a courageous fight against lung cancer. He was surrounded by love and his family. He is preceded in death by his parents Richard and Jean Ross, mother-in-law Doris Hudas, sister-in-law Lisa Mearkle and brother-in-law Jim Selby. He is survived by his wife, Rhonda of 23 years; very loyal dogs, Roxy and Nora; children, Christopher (Kate) Ross, Melin Ross, Victoria (Rob) Schaar; five beautiful granddaughters, Lauren, Sarah, Rylee, Ryann, Regann; brother to Sharon Selby, Jeri (George) Burton, Patty (John) Durbin and Rick (Karoline) Ross; brother-in-law, Roger Mearkle. Mike graduated from Canal Winchester High School in 1970 and worked for the Columbus Dispatch for 42 years. He was a member of the GCIU locals 15N & 128N and a very strong supporter of the union. Mike served several positions in the local unions for 32 years. The last 10 years he served as a pressman supervisor. He loved living the simple life in the country, lit up when he saw his grandchildren, always taught those around him that the most important thing in life is to find happiness in the little things and to always take care of each other. A private service will be held at his home. In lieu of flowers donations on behalf of Michael L. Ross can be made to Circleville Humane Society, 185 Island Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 9, 2020
My heartfelt sympathies to all of you. May God wrap his arms around each of you and provide you with strength, comfort, and peace during this difficult time.
BEV TRUAX
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved