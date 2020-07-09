Ross, Michael
1952 - 2020
Michael Lee Ross, born October 21, 1952, left this earth on Sunday, July 5, 2020, after a courageous fight against lung cancer. He was surrounded by love and his family. He is preceded in death by his parents Richard and Jean Ross, mother-in-law Doris Hudas, sister-in-law Lisa Mearkle and brother-in-law Jim Selby. He is survived by his wife, Rhonda of 23 years; very loyal dogs, Roxy and Nora; children, Christopher (Kate) Ross, Melin Ross, Victoria (Rob) Schaar; five beautiful granddaughters, Lauren, Sarah, Rylee, Ryann, Regann; brother to Sharon Selby, Jeri (George) Burton, Patty (John) Durbin and Rick (Karoline) Ross; brother-in-law, Roger Mearkle. Mike graduated from Canal Winchester High School in 1970 and worked for the Columbus Dispatch for 42 years. He was a member of the GCIU locals 15N & 128N and a very strong supporter of the union. Mike served several positions in the local unions for 32 years. The last 10 years he served as a pressman supervisor. He loved living the simple life in the country, lit up when he saw his grandchildren, always taught those around him that the most important thing in life is to find happiness in the little things and to always take care of each other. A private service will be held at his home. In lieu of flowers donations on behalf of Michael L. Ross can be made to Circleville Humane Society, 185 Island Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com
