Michael Ruzicka

Ruzicka, Michael
1965 - 2020
Michael Shannon "Zeke" Ruzicka, 55, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020. He was born March 23, 1965 in Columbus, Ohio. He was a plumber and pipefitter for Local Union 189, a diehard Steelers fan, avid hunter, and a lifetime member and drag racing legend for Team Ruzicka. His family meant everything to him and he cherished the time that they spent together. Michael is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Drema Ruzicka; children, Michael S. Ruzicka, Adrian (Tristen) Ruzicka, and Hayden (Laina) Wallace; grandchildren, Mallorie Ruzicka, Jayden Ruzicka, Annaleigh Ruzicka, Casey Ruzicka, Collin Ruzicka, and Remi Wallace; parents, Delmar and Sue (Erlenbach) Ruzicka; brothers, Timothy (Julie) Ruzicka, Jeffrey (Rebecca) Ruzicka, and Anthony Ruzicka; numerous nieces and nephews; beloved dogs, Ashley, Zeva, and Aurora; and many other relatives, coworkers, friends, and the drag racing community. Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Wednesday September 30, 2020 at Fellowship Baptist Church, 4701 Winchester Pike, Columbus, OH 43232 where Funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Interment Walnut Hill Cemetery. GUESTS ARE RESPECTFULLY ASKED TO WEAR MASKS AT ALL TIMES IN THE BUILDING. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pickaway County Partners for Paws, P.O. Box 282 Circleville, Ohio 43113 or National Church Residences Hospice (https://www.nationalchurchresidences.org/donate/hospice/
