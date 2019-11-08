|
Highman, Michael S.
1966 - 2019
Michael S. Highman, age 53, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Doctors Hospital West. Michael was a teacher, an avid golfer and friend to many. He is preceded in death by his father David Highman, II and daughter Kelly Marie Highman. Survived by wife, Della Iezzi-Highman; daughters, Kari and Katelin Highman; mother and step-father, Patricia and James Moore; Aunt, Darlene "Doll" Kelch; brother, sister-in-law, niece and nephew, David, Janeen, Natalee and David Highman; step-brother, niece and nephew, James, Alissa and Anthony Moore; step-sister, Sherry Moore; best friend, Steven Huprich; many cousins and other family and friends. Visitation Monday, November 11, 2019, from 4-8 p.m., at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at St. Margaret of Cortona Catholic Church, 1600 N. Hague Avenue, with burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 9, 2019