Home

POWERED BY

Services
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
614-294-4416
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret of Cortona Catholic Church
1600 N. Hague Avenue
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Highman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael S. Highman


1966 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael S. Highman Obituary
Highman, Michael S.
1966 - 2019
Michael S. Highman, age 53, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Doctors Hospital West. Michael was a teacher, an avid golfer and friend to many. He is preceded in death by his father David Highman, II and daughter Kelly Marie Highman. Survived by wife, Della Iezzi-Highman; daughters, Kari and Katelin Highman; mother and step-father, Patricia and James Moore; Aunt, Darlene "Doll" Kelch; brother, sister-in-law, niece and nephew, David, Janeen, Natalee and David Highman; step-brother, niece and nephew, James, Alissa and Anthony Moore; step-sister, Sherry Moore; best friend, Steven Huprich; many cousins and other family and friends. Visitation Monday, November 11, 2019, from 4-8 p.m., at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at St. Margaret of Cortona Catholic Church, 1600 N. Hague Avenue, with burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -