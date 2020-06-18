Miller, Michael S
Michael 'Mike' Sandor Miller, age 58, finally at peace on June 17, 2020 at home with loved ones. Preceded in death by son Steve Estell. Survived by wife, Sharon Miller; daughters, Megan (Tim) Criner and Camie (Michael) Weiner. (Due to social distancing guidelines) private family and close friends may attend the visitation and funeral service on Monday at Shaw-Davis Funeral Homes, Short North Chapel, 34 W 2nd Ave, Columbus, OH 43201. For the complete notice and livestreaming info please visit shaw-davis.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.