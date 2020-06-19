Michael Schroeck

Schroeck, Michael
1947 - 2020
Michael J. Schroeck, age 73, passed away at home on Friday, May 22, 2020. A graduate of Bishop Ready High School class of 1965. He is a US Army Veteran and served during the Vietnam War as a Special Forces Green Beret. He went on to work at, and later own and operate, Schroeck's Auto Service, a family business started by his father in 1946. Mike enjoyed cars, NASCAR, fishing, and his cats. He had a love for Lake Erie and, for many years, Captain Mike operated a fishing charter service on the lake with his boat named Bullshipper. He was preceded in death by his wife Deborah Harrington-Schroeck, parents Theodore Schroeck Sr. and Teresa Aspel-Schroeck, sister Nancy Schroeck-Hoffman, and grand baby Chance. He is survived by his beloved cat, Smokey; daughters, Michelle Schroeck, Laura Moore, Colette (Mark) Datz; grandchildren, Michael, Brittany, Matthew, Austin, Alissa, Wesley; four great-grandchildren; and siblings, Theodore Schroeck Jr, Patrica Baus, Michael (Sheryl) Baus, John (Kelly) Schroeck, David (Cyndi) Schroeck, Billy (Kathy) Schroeck; as well as many nieces and nephews. Mike will be remembered for never missing an opportunity to tell a funny story and leave you laughing. A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to current COVID-19 mass gathering restrictions. Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Spears Funeral Home with Crematory.
1947 - 2020
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.