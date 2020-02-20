Home

Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Austin
3125 N Lamar Blvd.
Austin, TX 78705
(512) 452-8811
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Austin
3125 N Lamar Blvd.
Austin, TX 78705
Michael Sheskey

Michael Sheskey Obituary
Sheskey, Michael
Michael "Mike" Joseph Sheskey, age 73, passed away in Austin, Texas surrounded by family, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 after a valiant struggle to recover from a 2018 bicycle accident. He is survived by his devoted wife of forty-seven years, Susan; son, Matthew (Lindsey); granddaughter, Charlotte; siblings, Kathryn, Judith, Mary, and Roland; and 12 nieces and nephews. In death, Mike is reunited with his mother and father Elizabeth and William Sheskey, and his beloved son Michael. Mike's unwavering strength, courage, and commitment to family will remain an inspiration to all who knew him. Family and friends may call from 3:30-5pm on Saturday, February 22, at the Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 3125 North Lamar Boulevard in Austin, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Lake Maxinkuckee Environmental Council, Culver, Indiana or the Culver Academies, Culver, Indiana. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Columbus, Ohio. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2020
