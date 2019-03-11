|
Michael W. Smith, 41, died March 8, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, he was a graduate of Hudson High School, and continued his football and academic career at Kent State University, where he received his bachelor's degree. Mike was employed as an engineer with Whirlpool and had been a member of the American Foundry Society. He is survived by his wife of 10 years, Amy; son, Bill; parents, Robert and Karen Smith; brother, Richard (Lisa) Smith; and sister, Paige Smith. Pastor Kathy Kluck will conduct services Friday 11 AM at Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Road, Stow 44224, where friends are invited for visitation on Wednesday from 6-8 PM, and Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Interment Crown Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, please do something meaningful to you, in honor of Mike: donate to a charity close to your heart, enjoy a bottle of nice whiskey with good friends, take your kids to a ballgame or go for Galley Boys and a peanut butter chocolate milkshake from Swensons. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
