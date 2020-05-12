Smith, Michael
1948 - 2020
Michael Keith Smith, age 72. Sunrise February 16, 1948 and Sunset May 9, 2020. Private services Visitation 10:00 AM and Funeral Service 11:00 AM Friday, May 15, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Please wear a mask to services. Interment at Glen Rest. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, live-stream, and offer condolences to the SMITH Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
1948 - 2020
Michael Keith Smith, age 72. Sunrise February 16, 1948 and Sunset May 9, 2020. Private services Visitation 10:00 AM and Funeral Service 11:00 AM Friday, May 15, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Please wear a mask to services. Interment at Glen Rest. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, live-stream, and offer condolences to the SMITH Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 12 to May 13, 2020.