Stark, Michael
Michael Reed Stark, 57, of Columbus, OH, formerly of Huntington, WV, died May 10, 2020. He was employed by Meade & Associates Law Firm. Michael is survived by two special friends, Mike Tolle and Larry Short both of Columbus. A private graveside service will be held at Woodmere Memorial Park in Huntington, WV. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made to Gates Fourth United Methodist Church, 119 E. Gates St. Columbus, OH 43206. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 12 to May 13, 2020.