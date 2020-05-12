Michael Stark
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stark, Michael
Michael Reed Stark, 57, of Columbus, OH, formerly of Huntington, WV, died May 10, 2020. He was employed by Meade & Associates Law Firm. Michael is survived by two special friends, Mike Tolle and Larry Short both of Columbus. A private graveside service will be held at Woodmere Memorial Park in Huntington, WV. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made to Gates Fourth United Methodist Church, 119 E. Gates St. Columbus, OH 43206. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Woodmere Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary
328 6TH AVE
Huntington, WV 25701
3045258121
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved