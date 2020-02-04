|
|
Sutherland, Michael
1957 - 2020
Michael E Sutherland. Born March 1, 1957, "Columbus, Ohio." At age 62 passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020, Tucson, Arizona. His sister Monica was by his side. "Mike, expressed his love for life through art by painting on canvas and conveying his deepest emotions in writing poetry". He was known throughout life to enjoy an occasional round of golf with his brothers and friends. Preceded in death by parents Horace E. and Frances M. (Fallon) Sutherland. Survived by son, Ryan; daughter, Misty; siblings, Nancy, Monica, Tim and Dan (Darlene). His family will follow his wishes in cremating his remains and freeing his ashes on Mt.Lemmon in Tucson, Arizona. We love you. God Bless. Rest in Peace Brother.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 7, 2020