More Obituaries for Michael Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael T. Allen


1967 - 2019
Michael T. Allen Obituary
Allen, Michael T.
1967 - 2019
Michael T. Allen, age 52, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 on his father's birthday, peacefully, with his mother by his side, at home. Graduate from Worthington High School and Ohio University. Michael loved golf, crossword puzzles, and woodworking. Preceded in death by father H. Keith Allen. Survived by mother, L. Ann Allen; brothers, Brian Keith and John David Allen; nieces and nephews, Kevin Joseph, Nicole Elizabeth, and Jade Ashley Allen; dog, Nelli; aunts, uncles, cousins and many close friends. Friends and family may call Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 11am-1pm at RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME AT POWELL, 450 W. Olentangy St., where Memorial Service will follow at 1pm. Private family inurnment. In lieu of flowers, contributions, if desired, may be made to The James, https://www.giveto.osu.edu/makeagift or H. Keith Allen Family Endowment Fund, The Ohio State University Office of Planned Giving, 1480 W. Lane Ave., Columbus, OH 43221. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 14 to Dec. 17, 2019
