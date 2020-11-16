Hooper, Michael T.
1945 - 2020
Michael "Mike" Thomas Hooper, passed away peacefully at his home in Dublin, Ohio on November 13, 2020. Born in Columbus, Ohio, on September 21, 1945, he was the son of John R. and Dorothy (Bricker) Hooper. Mike attended St. Thomas Aquinas and Grove City High Schools, graduated from Miami University (Ohio) with a BA in business, and obtained an MBA from the Ohio State University. He was a businessman and an entrepreneur all of his life, and over the years, held executive positions in several manufacturing companies in Ohio and New Jersey. His last job before retiring was co-owner and CEO of Tahoma Industries in Wooster, Ohio. Mike was preceded in death by his wife, Joey Maxwell Hooper, in 2015. Mike had four beautiful children with his former wife, Kathleen Pozz Hooper. He was a loving father to Julie Layland, Michael Andrew Hooper, Karen (Jason) Privette, and Kristin (Joe) Zabratanski. He was the proud grandfather of eight and a great-grandfather of two. He is further survived by five siblings and their spouses, two aunts and an uncle and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mike was a strong and charismatic man who developed Parkinson's disease in his mid-60's. He was courageous as he endured the progressive disabilities caused by the disease and never complained about his situation. He was kind, stoic and dignified to the end, and his extended family loved and admired him very much. Visitation will be held at SCHOEDINGER DUBLIN, 5980 Perimeter Drive, Dublin, Ohio on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 4-7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30am at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 10700 Liberty Road, Powell, Ohio. Burial services will be held at Resurrection Cemetery for immediate family members. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
(https://www.michaeljfox.org
). To share online condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com
.