Mentel, Michael T.

1943 - 2019

Michael T. Mentel age 75, passed away, peacefully, Thursday, March 14, 2019 surrounded by his family. He is preceded in death by parents Raymond and Bernadette (Moran) Mentel, brothers Raymond, James, Charles and Patrick, sisters-in-law LuAnn and Constance, nephews Gary P. Mangini Jr. and Patrick Casey Mentel. Survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Linda (Douridas); daughters, Michelle (Brant) Thomas and Erin (Michael) Gaeta; grandchildren, to whom he was affectionately known as Bebop: Sean, Sarah, Maria and Sam; sister, Barbara (Gary) Mangini; many nephews and nieces. Michael grew up in St. Mary Magdalene parish and was a graduate of Aquinas College High School, Class of 1961, where he developed lifelong friendships and a love for athletics. Known as "Wire" to his teammates and brothers, he especially excelled in baseball as an All-Star second baseman. He attended Providence College before fate led him back to Columbus and into a position at Barry's Barbells. It was here that a co-worker, Chuck, sent him on a blind date at The Coffee Shop in downtown Columbus. Michael met Linda on May 21, 1967 and his life purpose was clear. They were married October 20, 1967, at Our Lady of Peace Church, where they have continued to be parishioners and Eucharistic ministers ever since. He was a medic in The Ohio National Guard for many years before assuming management positions at Chemical Abstracts Services, Abbott Laboratories, and with The City of Columbus/SWACO. He lived his life as a man of few words and many actions. His strong faith, humble nature, and adoring love for his wife was evident every day and he will continue to be a role model to his children, grandchildren and loved ones. His charitable nature also showed through his volunteer efforts at Charity Newsies and his support for the Aquinas Scholarship Endowment Fund. His love for gardening showed in his beautifully landscaped yard and he was the official landscape architect for his two daughters, the extended family, the neighbors, and anyone else he met. A lover of Irish culture and The Fighting Irish of Notre Dame, he was known for spreading his legendary shamrock plants to friends and strangers alike. Michael was a person who quietly brought peace and comfort to all who knew him. Friends may call Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. (Prayer Service 7:30 p.m.) at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, 20 E. Dominion Blvd., Columbus, OH 43214. Msgr. John Johnson and Msgr. John Cody, Con-Celebrants. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Catholic Social Services, 197 East Gay St., Columbus 43215, The Aquinas Scholarship Endowment Fund, 1824 Collingswood Road, Columbus 43221 or the Charity Newsies, 4300 Indianola Avenue, Columbus 43214. "May the angels lead him into paradise." To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.