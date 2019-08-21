Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Michael Tanner


1949 - 2019
Michael Tanner Obituary
Tanner, Michael
1949 - 2019
Michael Tanner, age 69, passed away on August 18, 2019. He was born on October 22, 1949 to the late Herbert Tanner and Pat Carey. Preceded in death by wife Linda Tanner. Survived by daughter, Annette; granddaughter, Kate; 3 brothers; and 3 sisters. Michael served in the Marines during the Vietnam War where he was a recipient of a Purple Heart, and later retired as a government employee. Friends may call at the Newcomer SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 2pm until time of service at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019
