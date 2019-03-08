Thomas, Michael

1950 - 2019

Michael Andrew Thomas passed away peacefully on March 7, 2019 at the age of 68. He was preceded in death by his father George Leo and mother Gabrielle (Mosca) Thomas. Survived by sisters Elizabeth (Thomas) Wood, Michele and Colette Thomas; brothers Robert, William, George, Richard, Charles and Joseph Thomas. Mikey was as giving and caring as any brother will ever be. His smile and gentle nature is what made him so exceptional. He touched many lives and will not be forgotten. He loved three things in his life: his parents, his family and the Cincinnati Reds. Family will welcome friends from 4-8pm (4:30 prayer service) on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Schoedinger Northeast Chapel, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, OH 43230. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30am Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Church, 807 Havens Corner Rd., Gahanna with interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Fr. Peter Asantebwana, Celebrant. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bella Care Hospice, 2215 Citygate Dr. #E, Columbus, OH 43219 or Paramount Senior Living at Westerville (Memory Care), 690 Cooper Rd., Westerville, OH 43081.

"It is a far, far better thing that I do, than I have ever done; it is a far, far better rest that I go to than I have ever known" Charles Dickens. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary