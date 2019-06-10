|
|
Tighe, Michael
1979 - 2019
On Tuesday, June 4, 2019, Michael A. Tighe, husband, father, son, uncle and friend, passed away at the age of 39. Michael was born in Warren, New Jersey, on August 24, 1979 to Joyce C. and John P. Tighe. Michael graduated from Watchung Hills Regional High School in 1997 and Ohio University in June, 2001. Michael worked in the banking industry for several years before deciding that nursing was his calling. Michael began working at OSU East Hospital in 2002 as a PCA. While working at OSU East, Michael graduated from Columbus State with an A.A.S. in nursing in 2009 and The Ohio State University College of Nursing with his B.S.N. in 2014. Michael was currently doing the work he was passionate about as an oncology nurse on Tower 8 at OSU East. Michael will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 12 years, Andrea; and two sons, Alex and Gabe; his father, John Tighe; in-laws, Ken and Cindy Stofflet; sister, Karyn (Carl) Frederick; brother, Jim (Jennifer) Tighe; brother-in-law, Steven (Vivian) Stofflet; nieces and nephews, Kaity, Mackenzie and Hayden Frederick, Charlie, Andrew, Ellie and Maggie Tighe and Drew and Hannah Stofflet. Michael was preceded in death by his mother Joyce Tighe. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 AM Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 313 N. State St., Westerville, where family will receive friends one hour prior to Mass. The Fr. David Gwinner Celebrant. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the James Cancer Hospital, Columbus, Ohio. Remembrances can be shared at www. HillFuneralHome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 11, 2019