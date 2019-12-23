|
|
Tubbs, Michael
1948 - 2019
Michael Nelson Tubbs passed peacefully on Thursday, December 19, 2019. A lifelong resident of Columbus, Mike graduated from Columbus North High School and proudly served his country as a member of the Navy during the Vietnam War. A hard worker throughout his life, Mike retired twice, once from Big Bear and then from the Gahanna Jefferson School District as a bus driver. He loved TV, especially NCIS and Live PD. While he loved his family, he also had a great love for the Cleveland Indians. Go Tribe! He is survived by his loving wife Chris; children Ken (Jillian), Wendy (Tim), and Jennifer; brother Jim, and many other family members and friends. Mike is preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Gladys; sister Nancy; and brother Robert. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center. He will be remembered as decent man, indeed. Visitation will be held at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 EAST JOHNSTOWN ROAD, GAHANNA, 43230, on Saturday, December 28th at 1pm with military honors and a prayer service to follow at 3pm. To post a memory or share online condolences, visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2019