Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Michael Wayne Bailey, 71, of New Albany, OH, passed away on Monday night, December 9, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Darlene Bailey; son, Jason (Amanda); and daughter, Tonya. He leaves grandchildren, Jason Alan Jr., Sarin, Bailee, Josiah, Zella, Audri, Evy, Rikki and Tate-Lynn. Mike is also survived by his father, Harry Bailey Jr.; mother, Millie (Harold) Smith; sister, Sharon (Dave) Ramey; brothers, Randy (Debbie) and Todd (Lucy) Bailey; many nieces and nephews as well as numerous good friends. A graduate of Westerville High School class of '66, a Vietnam Marine veteran, fisherman, traveler, Hollywood Hunter, member of Westerville VFW and Oakland Park Conservation Club. Moreland Funeral Home at 55 East Schrock Road, Westerville, will assist the family with calling hours Monday, Dec.16 from 6-8 pm and a memorial service, Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 1 pm. Mike will then be laid to rest in the Blendon Central Cemetery, Westerville, OH. Visit www.morelandfuneralhome.com to leave your comforting words to the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2019
