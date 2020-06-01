Michael W. Gaskins
1958 - 2020
Gaskins, Michael W.
Michael W. Gaskins, age 62, of Columbus, Ohio, succumbed his illness on Sunday, May 31, 2020, and is now at peace. Michael was born on October 1, 1958. He is preceded in death by his mother Georgia Gaskins, brother Ron Gaskins Jr., son Michael Gaskins Jr. Michael Is survived by his loving wife, Paula Gaskins; sons, Steven Gaskins, Andrew (Whitney) Reiter; daughter, Nicole (Robert) Connor; grandchildren, Steven Jr., Miranda, Landon, Ariana, Kameron Gaskins, Cameron Paugh, Robbie Connor, Gunner, and Andi Reiter; sister, Terry (James) Strickland; numerous nieces, and nephews all who will miss him greatly. The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 3, 2020, from 4-6pm at the Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home, 1355 W. Main Street, West Jefferson, Ohio 43162. A Memorial Service will follow at 6PM at the funeral home. Please visit www.radermcdonaldtiddfuneralhome.com to share your favorite memory of Michael.



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home
JUN
3
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home
1355 West Main Street
West Jefferson, OH 43162
614-879-9222
