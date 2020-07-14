Locke, Michael W.

1947 - 2020

Michael W. Locke, 72, died peacefully on July 11, 2020 at The Laurels of Walden Park in North Columbus where he was a long-term resident due to a traumatic brain injury suffered at the age of 48. He was born on October 16, 1947 and was a lifelong resident of Columbus. In addition to being an accomplished saxophone musician who enjoyed a vibrant career as a jazz artist, Michael was employed at Lazarus. He is fondly remembered as a kindhearted and soft spoken gentleman with a bright and engaging smile. It is with sincere gratitude to the caring staff of unit 2 and most recently, Mt. Carmel Hospice, for their loving care. Thank you all and especially to Michael's roommate, Donald Wing who was his guardian angel. Michael participated in The Voluntary Guardian Program facilitated through the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging. A graveside memorial service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery on Friday, July 17 at 10:30am.



