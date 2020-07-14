1/1
Michael W. Locke
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Locke, Michael W.
1947 - 2020
Michael W. Locke, 72, died peacefully on July 11, 2020 at The Laurels of Walden Park in North Columbus where he was a long-term resident due to a traumatic brain injury suffered at the age of 48. He was born on October 16, 1947 and was a lifelong resident of Columbus. In addition to being an accomplished saxophone musician who enjoyed a vibrant career as a jazz artist, Michael was employed at Lazarus. He is fondly remembered as a kindhearted and soft spoken gentleman with a bright and engaging smile. It is with sincere gratitude to the caring staff of unit 2 and most recently, Mt. Carmel Hospice, for their loving care. Thank you all and especially to Michael's roommate, Donald Wing who was his guardian angel. Michael participated in The Voluntary Guardian Program facilitated through the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging. A graveside memorial service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery on Friday, July 17 at 10:30am.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 14 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved