The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Wagner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Wagner


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Michael Wagner Obituary
Wagner, Michael
1940 - 2019
Michael "Mike" Lynn Wagner, 79, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on June 27, 2019 surrounded by his friends and family following a decade long battle with cancer. Mike is survived by his wife, Carolyn; son, Michael (Laura); and daughter, Amanda. Mike was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio on February 4, 1940. In 1958, Mike enrolled in The Ohio State University, where he became an active and lifelong member of the Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity. Mike earned a Bachelor's Degree in Agriculture Economics, with a minor in Animal Science. Through his very long and successful career within Ohio's, Illinois', and Florida's, agricultural industry, Mike developed programs to increase education, market development, and research for the corn industry globally. During his career, Mike traveled to 26 countries in five continents representing Ohio farmers. One of Mike's career highlights was establishing the Ohio Corn Marketing Program in 1989, which resulted in substantial investment in Ohio agriculture and the introduction of ethanol into Ohio. Mike was a loving husband, father, and Buckeyes fan. His hunger for life, quick wit, and thirst for knowledge will be missed by all who knew him. A service celebrating his life will be held at 1pm Tuesday, July 1, 2019 at the Schoedinger Funeral Home at 6699 North High Street. The family will receive friends from 10am until the time of the service. To share memories or condolences with the family, please go to www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
Download Now