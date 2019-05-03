|
White, Michael
Michael R. White, of New Lenox, Illinois, passed away May 3, 2019. He was 64. Born in Louisville, KY, Michael's entire 44 year career was with the Kroger Company. Starting in Louisville, he moved through Charleston, WV, Columbus, OH and most recently was a logistics manager at the Cincinnati, OH General Office until his retirement in 2018. Michael enjoyed travel and was a supporter of the arts. He was an avid reader (sometimes two or three books a week), attended live performances whenever possible and enjoyed music, films and television. Michael was a people-person, he enjoyed helping in the community and at his church. He loved dogs – always kidding around – when he saw a dog out in public he said, "all dogs know me, they love me." As did most people Mike has friends all across the country! His Christmas card list is made-up of over 200 addresses, and he planned the mailing carefully so every card arrived on the first delivery day after Thanksgiving. He was in constant contact with many, many people. During his short illness, his phone rang and his tablet alerted continually signaling missed calls and texts from friends who miss hearing his voice. Michael is survived by his husband, Tim Miller; parents, Robert and Carol White; brothers, E. Anthony (Alita) and Terry (Sheila); and a long list of nieces and nephews, and great-nieces/nephews. And Michael's dog, Sadie. For online guestbook, go to https://www.hickeyfuneral.com/obituary/michael-white
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 5, 2019