Michael Wilson

Wilson, Michael
1958 - 2020
Michael Duane Wilson, age 61, passed away September 21, 2020. Michael is survived in death by his loving wife of 6 years, Lytoi Wilson (Holcombe); mother, Marlene Bullock (Kelley); sister, Victoria Richardson (Wilson); brothers, Glenn Wilson, Blyden Shanklin and Malik Smith; children, Chanel Smith (Pete), Sean Wilson, Taryn Wilson, Dominic Stephens (Derronisha), Marlee Wilson, Reece Wilson, Rayne Wilson and Marcellus Wilson; grandchildren, Kourtnie Nunley, Kamille Smith, Elijah Wilson, Tahani Stephens and Kaiden Smith; and a host of family and friends. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a Walk-Through Viewing will take place 9-10 AM Friday, October 2, 2020. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. To send flowers and post an expression of sympathy and support for the family, we encourage you to visit Michael's memorial celebration wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com
