Winston, Michael
1942 - 2020
Michael E. Winston, age 77 of Grove City passed away unexpectedly Thursday, April 16, 2020. Mike was born in Rock Island, IL to the late Marvin and Marian (Vaughn) Winston. He was a 1960 graduate of Alleman High School. He retired as the Engineering Manager with International Harvester/Navistar after 44 years of faithful service. He was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church and B.P.O.E. Lodge #37. He loved working on his classic cars, but most of all he loved spending time with his family. He loved seeing his grandchildren and was always there for all of his family. In addition to his parents, Mike is preceded in death by his first wife Judith A. (Wassenhove); son Michael D. Winston; and daughters Michele Appleman and Megan Winston; and sister, Marilee Dobbins. He is survived by his loving wife of 16 years Debra Winston; children Melissa (Jeff) Rapp, Mindy (Lenny) Hoogerwerf, Michael J. Winston, Mary (Andy) Stormont, Craig Van Bremen, and Julie (Randy) Trott; grandchildren Jackie, Jeffrey, Jacob, Jaime, and Jared Appleman, Hannah and Ruhama Rapp, Andrew, Emily, and Adam Hoogerwerf, Derrek and Jasmine Winston, Terrian Stevens, Sierra Winston, Savannah and Sage Brumfield, Austin, Ava, and Jenna Stormont, Zachary Trott, and Reagan Van Bremen; great-grandchildren, Jessica Appleman and Eli Veldman; brother Charles (Kathy) Winston. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory of Mike. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the ASCPA (www.joinaspca.org/donate). Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger Grove City.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 20, 2020