Murphy Funeral Home
95 South Franklin Street
Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
(440) 247-3400
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Lord of Life Lutheran Church
17989 Chillicothe Rd.
Chagrin Falls, OH
Michael Witte Obituary
Witte, Michael
Michael Charles Witte, age 66, of Novelty, passed away May 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Maynard); loving father of Kate Kear (Justin) and Emily; precious grandfather of Chloe and Paige; brother of Jane Harkey (Elaine), Eric (Carol) and Ann Richards (Dave). Michael was also a loving and devoted uncle to many. In lieu of flowers, contributions suggested to Cleveland Clinic Hospice, 6801 Brecksville Rd., Suite 10, Independence, OH 44131. Memorial Service Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 17989 Chillicothe Rd., Chagrin Falls, OH 44023. Please sign Tribute Wall at: murphyfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 23, 2019
