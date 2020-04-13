|
Wohrle, Michael
Michael P. Wohrle, age 60, passed away Saturday April 11, 2020 at Kobacker House. Preceded in death by parents Paul and Annalouise Wohrle. Survived by companion Cherie Corser, sisters Patricia Wohrle, Mary (Randy) Hyde, Jean (Jim) Stephenson; nephew Jonathan Hyde, niece Michelle Hyde, cousins and many friends. A private graveside service will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery. Arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, (614) 444-1185. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.
MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020