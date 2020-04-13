Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Wohrle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Wohrle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Wohrle Obituary
Wohrle, Michael
Michael P. Wohrle, age 60, passed away Saturday April 11, 2020 at Kobacker House. Preceded in death by parents Paul and Annalouise Wohrle. Survived by companion Cherie Corser, sisters Patricia Wohrle, Mary (Randy) Hyde, Jean (Jim) Stephenson; nephew Jonathan Hyde, niece Michelle Hyde, cousins and many friends. A private graveside service will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery. Arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, (614) 444-1185. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.
MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -