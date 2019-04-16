|
|
Wolfe, Michael
1940 - 2019
Michael Joseph Wolfe, age 78, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at his residence. Retired Sergeant of over 30 years with The Columbus Police Department. Member St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church. Veteran United States Air Force. He was very well known for the numerous teams that he coached from little league all the way up through high school. Preceded in death by parents Joseph and Helen Wolfe, mother-in-law Mary Ann Jones. Survived by loving wife of 59 years, Karen Jill Wolfe; children, Tammy (Michael) Daugherty, Paul Wolfe and Chris (Angie) Wolfe; grandchildren, Amy Temple, Josh (Maria) Wolfe, Samantha (Justin) Duehren, Justin Wolfe, Jonathan Wolfe, Daniel Wolfe, Heather (Andrew) Hahn; great grandchildren, Nicholas, Mackenzie, Carmen, Beatrice, Autumn, Jovie and Paxton; brother, Patrick Wolfe; numerous other family and friends. Friends may call at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME, 2693 W. Broad St., Tuesday 5-7 PM and Wednesday 11 AM-12:30 PM. Funeral service will be held at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel at St. Joseph Cemetery, 6440 S High St., Wednesday at 1 PM. Columbus Police will be leading the procession, leaving the funeral home immediately after the visitation at the funeral home. Interment St Joseph Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2019