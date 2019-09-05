The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
1951 - 2019
Micheal O'Neal Obituary
O'Neal, Micheal
1951 - 2019
Micheal J. O'Neal, 68, passed away on September 3, 2019. Micheal was preceded in death by his mother Virginia. He is going to be missed by his wife of 41 years, Jeanette; his son, Nick; and his granddaughter, Destiny. Arrangements were entrusted to Schoedinger Northeast Chapel, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, Ohio 43230, where a visitation will take place on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 2-5pm. A funeral service will take place at Schoedinger Northeast Chapel on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 11am followed by interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to or New Albany United Methodist Church. To share online condolences, visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 6, 2019
