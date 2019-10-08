The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
ST. MATTHEW the APOSTLE CATHOLIC CHURCH
807 Havens Corners Rd
Gahanna, OH
View Map
1950 - 2019
Micheal S. Sonderman, 68, of Lewis Center, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019. She was born December 15, 1950 in Richwood, West Virginia to Kenneth and M. Helen Helmick. Micheal was a loving wife and mother and a faithful member of St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Church. She is survived by her loving husband, Andrew; children, Emily Anne (Derek) Smith and Melanie Justine (Brian) Bucher; grandchildren, George Patrick Smith and Evangeline Anne Smith; brother, Thomas (Rosemary) Helmick; sister, Judy (Rocky) Pontuti. Friends may call Friday, October 11 from 5-8pm at the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 N. High St. (1/2 mile south of 270). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10am Saturday, October 12 at ST. MATTHEW the APOSTLE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 807 Havens Corners Rd., Gahanna, Ohio. A private burial will follow the Mass at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are requested in Micheal's memory to the Andrew J. and Micheal Sue Sonderman Endowed Scholarship Fund, The Kent State University Foundation Inc., 350 South Lincoln Street, Kent, Ohio 44240. Visit www.schoedinger.com to view full obituary and send online condolences to the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 9, 2019
