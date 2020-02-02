Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Michele Dawn Mercer Abel


1961 - 2020
Abel, Michele Dawn Mercer
1961 - 2020
Michele Dawn Mercer Abel, age 58, passed away on January 27, 2020. She was born on September 22, 1961 in Columbus, OH. She is preceded in death by her parents, Janet and Carl Mercer, brother, Mark Mercer. Michele is survived by daughter, Courtney Blair Abel, granddaughter, Aubrey Blair Abel, grandson, Aiden Christian Abel, brother, John Waller, uncle, Tommy Waller and many other family members. Michele was a loving mother and grandmother. She was an amazing cook. She could make a meal out of anything and passed those traits to her daughter. Michele was one of the prettiest and well kept woman with amazing style. She graduated from Grove City High School and completed Cosmetology School. Michele also owned and operated her own hair and nail salon. Michele will be cremated and visitation will be on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 2-4pm with a memorial service starting at 4pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. A benefit will be held at a later date at Eldorado's Food and Spirits. More information to be posted on facebook. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 3, 2020
