Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
(614) 755-9500
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
Funeral
Following Services
Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
Michele Hahn


1949 - 2019
Michele Hahn Obituary
Hahn, Michele
Michele "Mickey" E. Hahn, of Baltimore, Ohio, departed this life November 21, 2019. She was born in Columbus, Ohio, on April 10, 1949. Mickey was preceded in death by her parents George and Jeanne (Balthazar) Hahn, brothers Glenn and George Hahn, nephew George Anderson Hahn and companion Bob Kraft. She is survived by her sisters, Coco (George) Flowers of Woodbridge, Virginia, and Mary (Gary) Harrison of Blacklick, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Pat Breakfield Hahn, and Kathy Hahn-Frady; multiple nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Mickey retired from PWC. Special thanks to all family and friends who took care of her, and to Dr. Stephen Shell, Cornie Grishkat, Mount Carmel Hospice, Mount Carmel IV Infusion Center, and Dr. Holinga. Mickey loved Christmas, and was passionate about giving to those in need. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Teen Foster Care Gift Card Program at One Church, 817 N. Hamilton Road, Gahanna, Ohio 43230, in Mickey's name. A visitation will be held at the PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME, Reynoldsburg, on MONDAY, December 2, 2019, from 11AM-12NOON, where her funeral will immediately follow with Father Michael Gribble officiating. A celebration of her life will take place at Blacklick Woods Golf Course in the Eagleview Partyhouse. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 30, 2019
