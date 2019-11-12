|
(Neff) Carlisle, Michelle "Shelly"
1972 - 2019
Michelle "Shelly" (Neff) Carlisle, 47, of Columbus, Ohio, lost her battle with Huntington's disease on November 7, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her father Michael "Mike" Neff, grandparents John and Martha (Wellman) Wade, uncle Eugene "Gene" Neff and cousin Melissa (Neff) Threlfall. Shelly is survived by her two children, Zachary "Zach" Brown and Serena Carlisle of Lancaster; mother, Lavon (Wade) and stepfather, Dave Smith of Columbus; sister, Jonelle (husband, Andy) Knapp of Hilliard; grandmother, Ruth (George) Neff of Mt. Sterling; and many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Shelly was born in Columbus, Ohio on June 8, 1972. For more than fifteen years, Shelly bravely fought the debilitating effects of Huntington's disease with tenacity and a joy for life. Shelly will lovingly be remembered for her mischievous sense of humor, fiery temper (a consequence of her red hair), fondness for all critters, and above all else, a fervent love for her children, Zach and Serena. Thankfully, she is now free from this devastating disease and rests in a deep and profound state of peace. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the nurses, social workers, chaplains, and staff of the Kindred Hospice team for their kind and compassionate care. There will be no formal service.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 16, 2019