|
|
Frost, Michelle
11/24/1972 - 03/22/2019
Michelle George Frost,age 46. A loving wife, daughter, sister, and step-mom passed away on March 22, 2019 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Michelle loved her family more than anything. She touched many lives and made many memories with family and friends, Michelle was someone who always made life fun and was a fighter to the end. Preceded in death by her grandfather, Frank Goeller, grandparents, Kenneth and Mae George, and K-9 Companion "Rudy Ru". Survived by loving husband and first love, Robert "Bobby" Frost, parents, Paul and Susan George, brothers, Christopher (Jessica), Brian (Carolyn) and Mark, step-daughters whom she adored, Taylor and Peyton Frost, grandmother, Patricia Goeller, mother-in-law, Mary Burton, sister-in-law, Theresa Frost Owens (Donny), and her partner in crime, Mark Casa. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many, many special friends that she loved deeply. The family will receive friends on Wednesday March 27, 2019 2-4 & 6-8 pm at the MAEDER QUINT TIBERI FUNERAL HOME 1068 S. HIGH ST. where the Funeral Service will be held 10:00 am Thursday. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. A special thank-you to her sister-in-law Theresa Frost-Owens AKA "Nurse Betty" for being by her side during her long battle. To sign and view the on-line guest book please visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019