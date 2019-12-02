Home

Michelle Isenbarg


1979 - 2019
Michelle Isenbarg Obituary
Isenbarg, Michelle
1979 - 2019
Michelle Haley Isenbarg, of Blacklick, OH, passed away November 26, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Roger; her children, Leah, Isaiah, Zachary and Logan; her parents, Stephen and Terri Haley; along with sisters, Dawn and Kristen. Michelle will be deeply missed by her entire extended family and our lives have lost a light with her passing. Private services were held for her immediate family on December 3, 2019. "A light went out on Earth for me, the day we said goodbye, And on that day a star was born, The brightest in the sky, Reaching through the darkness, With its rays of purest white, Lighting up the Heavens, As it once lit up my life, With beams of love to heal, The broken heart you left behind, Where always in my memory, Your lovely star will shine" Unknown. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 3, 2019
