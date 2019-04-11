The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Michelle Parisi


1988 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Parisi, Michelle
1988 - 2019
It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Michelle Ashley Parisi, 30, on April 5, 2019. She leaves behind her parents, John (Elaine) Parisi and Caryn (Randy) Blauser. In addition to her parents, Michelle is survived by her siblings, Mark (Christa) Parisi, Jill and Ryan Blauser; step-sister, Lydia (Ryan) Nordhoff; grandmother, Kay Cipriano; step-grandparents, Irene Shaker and Fred Shaker; aunts and uncles, Maria (Barry) Rowe, Linda (Don) Garrett, Julie (Craig) Douglas, Chris (Gretchen) Cipriano, Carolyn (Ken) Horvat, and Debbie Shaker; nephew and niece Carter and Charlotte Parisi; special friend, Austin Phillips; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Chris and Eva Parisi, and Frank Cipriano, and uncle Bob Shaker. Michelle graduated from Worthington Kilbourne in 2006, and recently from Columbus State. Her quick wit, sense of humor and beautiful smile will be missed. The family will receive friends from 10am-12pm on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 North High Street. A brief prayer service will follow at 12pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michelle's memory may be made to Huckleberry House, 1421 Hamlet Street, Columbus, OH 43201. To share memories or condolences with the family please go to www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2019
